9 saints to inspire all aspects of the pro-life movement

The struggle to protect the unborn is multifaceted, with some pro-lifers accompanying women in crisis pregnancies, others fighting for changes in the law and others working for affordable healthcare and housing. While we try to make abortion not only illegal but unthinkable, there are many holy men and women whose lives can inspire us if they continue to mediate.

Servant of God Jérôme Lejeune (1926-1994) was a brilliant geneticist, the scientist who discovered that Down’s syndrome is due to trisomy 21. He was celebrated by the medical community until he realized that his work was used to encourage parents encourage their children to break down. Then he spoke and begged people to defend the unborn. It was career suicide and he knew it. The night he won a prestigious prize, he asked his audience to question the morality of abortion. When he got home he said to his wife: “Tonight I lost my Nobel Prize.”

Servant of God Dorothy Day (1897-1980) was a convert to Catholicism and the founder of the Catholic workers’ movement, an international movement of solidarity with the poor. Before that she was a single mother. Before that she had an abortion. She is a wonderful witness to the healing that parents can find after abortion and the way God can work in them to make them great saints.

