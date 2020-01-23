9 baby names inspired by striking Franciscan brothers

advertisement

With so many names of saints to choose from when naming your child, it is possible to get a little lost. One way to limit it is to choose a favorite religious order to refine your search – such as the Franciscans. Known for their humble attitude and desire to help those in need, these religious brothers have many virtues that every parent would want his or her child to imitate.

Founded by St. Francis of Assisi in the 13th century, the Franciscan order has evolved over the centuries with the creation of roadside off-shoots such as the Order of Brothers Minor Capuchin. With the aim of helping the most vulnerable in society, many Capuchins were known for their great preaching and dedication to ministry work, and a good number also had impressive creative skills.

Although undoubtedly Francis is a great name in itself – and it also works well as a middle name – he is not on this specific list because so much is already known about him. But if you click on the slideshow, you will find other worthy names to inspire your choice!

