Jonathan Clark has loved basketball since his youth. It was in his blood. His mother played Division 1 basketball in Pepperdine, but since he was rather small, he was not the size. He switched to athletics, where he received a scholarship for UCLA and was twice an All American Triple Jumper.

After some time and a few growth spurts, Clark found his love for basketball again and he was good. Really good. After the games, he had his friends make videos of him and then post them on Instagram. He soon found a following as “J Clark The Jumper” with over 300,000 followers and millions of views. But when he tore up his ACL, he knew he needed to make a career change to take care of his family.

Clark went back to college to do his master’s degree in kinesiology, and when he worked as a substitute teacher, he found his calling. He knew he wanted to be a teacher. Now Clark is an 8th grade science teacher at the Granite Ridge Intermediate School in Fresno, California, and uses his passion for immersion to instill passion and trust in his students. He lives according to the phrase “Use only my passion to increase reality” or “JUMPER”. By hoping to share his passion, he hopes to help his students find the career path they should take and to know that nothing is impossible.

