85-year-old villager arrested after his wife made a desperate emergency call

Daniel Zehnal

An 85-year-old villager was arrested after his wife made a desperate emergency call.

Daniel Zehnal’s 83-year-old woman made the emergency call at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday from home in the village of Santo Domingo.

Zehnal, 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds, tried to take his wife’s phone away and “they began to fight back and forth physically,” according to a Sumter County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. He tried to turn the phone away from her, causing pain on her wrist. He dragged his wife and the phone across the floor.

She could kneel him in the groin and free herself.

Zehnal claimed that his wife had gone “crazy about him”.

The Cleveland, Ohio, citizen was arrested for battery crime in a person over 65 years of age. He was detained in Sumter County Detention Center, where he was initially detained without bail.

The couple bought their home on Margarita Drive in 1998.

