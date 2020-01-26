80 reptiles caught in Miami Super Bowl Burmese python hunt

advertisement

Eighty Burmese pythons were captured during the 10-day Super Bowl hunt in Miami, designed to raise awareness about the invasive species that decimate the Everglades.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced the top catchers on Saturday evening.

Pro grand prize winner Mike Kimmel captured eight pythons, while rookie grand prize winner Kristian Hernandez removed six.

advertisement

Another pro grand prize winner, Tom Rahill, won $ 2,000 for packing a 62-pound python.

Various other cash prizes were also awarded.

The organizing committee of the game worked with Florida to promote the Python Bowl.

The pythons, which can reach 20 feet in length, are descended from pets released five decades ago.

Nature officials estimate that the population can exceed 100,000.

The large snakes have devoured native mammalian and bird populations.

advertisement