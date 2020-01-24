8 things you probably didn't know about Josh Rand from Stone Sour - Kerrang!

advertisement

The long-acting guitarist Josh Rand from Stone Sour is one of the good guys in metal. But it appears that things were not always like that …

I went to my first KISS concert at five o’clock

“I can hardly remember the show, but I know it has had a profound effect on me and has certainly contributed to making music. It was on the Dynasty Tour [in 1979], and I still love the band today. I can throw a record and it’s just fun. “

advertisement

I’m a cancer survivor

“I was diagnosed with Burkitt’s lymphoma in 1982 and I went on chemotherapy for four years once a week, from the age of eight to twelve. I have been in remission ever since, but I believe it started to lay the foundation for who I am today and the way I look at the world. “

I’m a convicted Felon

“I was hanging around with the wrong crowd and I had a lot of problems. I had nine charges brought against me. The judge gave me an ultimatum and I was placed under house arrest for a year and a half. It was during that house arrest that I took my guitar playing to the next level. “

I was originally a bassist

“I was 15 when I started playing bass, and I switched [to guitar] for various reasons, but mainly because of Paul Gilbert of Racer X, whose playing had a huge impact on me. I still sometimes write on bass, but I don’t practice. “

I tried to be an American Football Pro

“In 1997 I tried the Iowa Barnstormers for the arena football team. I love football, and I tried the security position, the last line of defense. I don’t think I’m nearly picked because I’m too small, but even though I didn’t make the team, I pursued a dream and it was definitely worth it. “

I can install neon signs

“I’ve been working on and off at a sign company since I was 15. The parents of one of my best friends have run it, and now he does it. Guys who can work on neon and install the signs and billboards are a dying breed. Me have no hands and enjoy working during the Stone Sour free time. “

I was in a two-man band with Corey Taylor

“We’ve known each other since 1990 and we’ve done different bands before Stone Sour, but the most important was Project X. He sang and I programmed guitar, bass and drum. Monte Conner from Roadrunner Records heard it and said,” There are cool things here , but it can’t be the two of you. “That grew into Stone Sour.”

I believe that regret is corrosive

“I try not to think about things like that because it can make you extremely bitter. There is already enough negative energy in the world and I try not to look at the past. I always look forward to it. I actually tend to look too far ahead and miss it now, which I am currently working on. “

The new live album from Stone Sour Hello, You Bastards: Live In Reno is now available through Cooking Vinyl.

Read this following:

Posted on January 24, 2020, 12:00 PM

read more

advertisement