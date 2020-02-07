Advertisement

Because there is always so much good music released, it can be difficult to determine what to hear first. Every week Pitchfork offers a number of important new releases for streaming services. This week’s stack includes new albums, projects, and EPs by Makaya McCraven, Against All Logic, Beatrice Dillon, Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats, Shopping, Obongjayar, Navy Blue, and Pop Smoke. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to receive our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All publications featured here are selected independently by our editors. However, if you buy something through our partner links, Pitchfork can earn a partner commission.)

Gil Scott-Heron / Makaya McCraven: We’re New Again: A Re-Imagination by Makaya McCraven (XL)

Producer and percussionist Makaya McCraven has given the 10th anniversary of Gil-Scot Heron’s last album “I’m New Here” a comprehensive overhaul. At We’re New Again, McCraven works with his usual collaborators, including bass player Junius Paul, trumpeter Ben LaMar Gay and virtuoso guitarist Jeff Parker.

Advertisement

Read the interview “How Makaya McCraven reinterpreted Gil Scott-Heron’s last album” on the pitch.

Listen to Apple Music

Listen to Spotify

Listen to TIDAL

Listen to Amazon Music

Buy from Rough Trade

Against All Logic: 2017 – 2019 (Other people)

In 2018, Nicolas Jaar released his first Against All Logic album so quietly that almost nobody noticed. He made a lot more noise before releasing his second full-length A.A.L. 2017 – 2019: The LP was preceded by an NTS mix and an EP with FKA Twigs and Lydia Lunch.

Listen to Apple Music

Listen to Spotify

Listen to TIDAL

Listen to Amazon Music

Beatrice Dillon: Workaround (PAN)

Workaround is the debut solo album by London DJ and electronic musician Beatrice Dillon. She recorded in studios in London, Berlin and New York. The LP contains contributions by Kuljit Bhamra, Jonny Lam, Laurel Halo and others.

Listen to Apple Music

Listen to Spotify

Listen to TIDAL

Listen to Amazon Music

Buy from Rough Trade

Denzel Curry / Kenny Beats: UNLOCKED (Loma Vista)

Florida’s Denzel Curry is the youngest rapper to partner with producer Kenny Beats, who launched collaborative projects with 03 Greedo, Q Da Fool, and Rico Nasty last year. The duo recorded the 18-minute UNLOCKED in just one day.

Listen to Apple Music

Listen to Spotify

Listen to TIDAL

Listen to Amazon Music

Buy from Vinyl Me, Please

Shopping: All or Nothing (FatCat)

All or Nothing is the fourth album by Shopping after the British Body’s 2018 album The Official Body. Watch the new music video “For Your Pleasure” by Shopping.

Listen to Apple Music

Listen to Spotify

Listen to TIDAL

Listen to Amazon Music

Buy from Rough Trade

Obongjayar: Which way is forward? EP (September)

Which way is forward? is the second release by Nigerian-born London artist Obongjayar after his debut in HOME EP 2016. In his Pitchfork review, Will Pritchard calls the EP “sonorous” and “enveloping”.

Listen to Apple Music

Listen to Spotify

Listen to TIDAL

Listen to Amazon Music

Navy Blue: Àdá Irin (self-published)

Sage Elsesser is a model and professional skateboarder who raps under the name Navy Blue. Elsesser’s new Àdá Irin arrives almost exactly a year after the naval gangway. The new 11-track project includes a guest appearance by elusive Brownsville rapper Ka.

Listen / buy on Bandcamp

Pop Smoke: Meet the Woo 2 (Victor Victor)

Meet the Woo 2 is the sequel to Canarsie’s rapper Pop Smokes debut “Meet the Woo” from 2019. The new release was led by “Christopher Walking” and contains guest appearances by Quavo and other New Yorkers such as Lil Tjay, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Fivio Foreign.

Listen to Apple Music

Listen to Spotify

Listen to TIDAL

Listen to Amazon Music

Advertisement