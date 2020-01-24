8 dead, more than 300 injured as earthquake rocks Eastern Turkey

advertisement

An earthquake with a provisional force of 6.8 shook Friday in Eastern Turkey, causing some buildings to collapse, killing at least eight people, killing more than 300, and imprisoning several, Turkish officials said.

The earthquake struck at 1755 GMT, 20-55 hours. local time, at a depth of 6.7 kilometers near the town of Sivrice in the eastern province of Elazig, said the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency, or AFAD. It was followed by various aftershocks, the strongest with magnitudes 5.4 and 5.1.

Elazig is located about 750 km east of the capital Ankara.

Governor Cetin Oktay Kaldirim told NTV television that three people died in the province. The state-run Anadolu Agency quoted the Aydin Barus government as saying that five other people died in his nearby province of Malatya.

At least 225 people were injured in Elazig and 90 in Malatya.

Kaldirim said a fire broke out in a building in Sivrice, but was quickly brought under control.

Earlier, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told NTV television that rescuers were trying to reach survivors after a four or five storey building collapsed in the town of Maden, in Elazig. About 4-5 buildings collapsed in Sivrice, where two people were injured, he said.

Local administrator Cuma Telceken said that up to seven people are thought to be stuck in two collapsed buildings in Maden. Television images showed rescuers looking for survivors under rubble.

Soylu was at a meeting about earthquake preparation when the earthquake struck.

Rescue teams from neighboring provinces were sent to the affected areas, Anadolu Agency reported. Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that troops were on standby to help when needed.

The Kandilli seismology center in Istanbul said the earthquake was 6.5, while the US Geological Survey gave the preliminary magnitude of 6.7 and said the earthquake affected not only Turkey, but also Syria, Georgia and Armenia.

Different monitoring centers for earthquakes often give different estimates.

NTV said the earthquake was felt in various Turkish provinces and sent people out in panic.

Turkey is on top of two major fault lines and earthquakes are common. Two strong earthquakes hit northwestern Turkey in 1999, killing around 18,000 people.

A magnitude 6 earthquake killed 51 people in Elazig in 2010.

