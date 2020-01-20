8 country icons that have never won a grammy

advertisement

What do Patsy Cline, Kenny Chesney and Dierks Bentley have in common? If you can believe it, these three country stars have never won a Grammy!

The Grammy Awards have been the equalizer in all musical genres for more than 60 years. From country to hip hop to R&B, the Grammys transcend mainstream popularity statuses and Top 40 charts, in honor of many artists who have become famous names … and many about whom viewers first hear when they enter the stage to win their prize accept.

But as inclusive as the Grammy can be, not everyone can be a winner. Some of the greatest country artists have never brought home a coveted gold gramophone. Artists who have broken the attendance records at their live shows. Artists who have written more than 36 Top 10 songs. Even artists who have been nominated 14 times for a Grammy. They can earn very well, but none of these great country acts has ever really won!

Browse the photo gallery below to find out more about eight big names from countries that have never won a Grammy … although we bet you thought so!

