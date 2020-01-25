71st Day of the Republic: Knowledge is always considered more valuable than power, fame or money: Ram Nath Kovind

advertisement

President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the nation on the eve of the 71st Day of the Republic in New Delhi on January 25, 2020.

In his speech, Mr Kovind said: “Our constitution has given us all rights as citizens of an independent democracy. But within the Constitution itself, we have also taken the responsibility that we must always work for the fundamental democratic ideals of justice, freedom and equality and brotherhood.

The president further said, “For the sake of public well-being, the government has launched several campaigns. It is particularly noteworthy that citizens who have volunteered the campaigns in the form of mass mass movement.”

Kovind said, “In India, knowledge is always considered more valuable than power, fame, or money. Educational institutions are considered the place to acquire knowledge in the Indian tradition, i.e., the temple of learning.”

During his speech, the President said: “Our many achievements in the field of education are remarkable. It is our effort that no child or youth in the country should be robbed of the facility of education.”

Mr. Kovind said: “For the building of nations, the ideas of Mahatma Gandhi are still fully relevant today. His message of truth and nonviolence has become even more essential in our time.”

The president said, “Those who struggle for whatever purpose, especially the youth, must always remember Gandhiji’s mantra of non-violence, which is his invaluable gift to humanity.”

