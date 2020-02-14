ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) – Seven-time Major Inbee Park fought for her 20th win on the LPGA Tour on Friday by taking the lead in the second round of the Women’s Australian Open.

Park shot 4: 69 to bring it to 10: 136 at Royal Adelaide, just like Jodi Ewart Shadoff (70).

“It was a little quieter this morning, so it was nice to play out there,” said Park, looking for her first win since the 2018 Bank of Hope Founders Cup. “My putting was constant as in the past few days, so it was Good. I love the golf course and the atmosphere here. Hopefully I can make it on the weekend. “

After an afternoon of foggy rain and gusts of wind of up to 32 km / h, Ewart Shadoff Park was at the top of the rankings. Two early bogeys dropped the English from the pace, but she rallied with five birdies to secure a share of the 36-hole lead.

“Today was another day. The wind was obviously much stronger, so it was a lot harder, but I played very calm again, “said Ewart Shadoff, who has two runners-up, including at the AIG Women’s British Open 2017.” I’m not off to the best start came, but I managed to fight back. “

Jillian Hollis (69) was third in third place. Defending champion Nelly Korda (73) was six strokes behind.

Five-time champion Karrie Webb, whose preparation for the tournament was hampered by a virus, missed the cut after a second 74 in a row.

Due to the virus outbreak in China, the Women’s Australian Open is the last LPGA tournament for a month after the cancellation of three scheduled events in Thailand, Singapore and China.

