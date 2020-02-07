Advertisement

Call Of Duty, Cars and Margot Robbie – Bullet For My Valentine frontman Matt Tucks Welt is a colorful mix …

I wanted to play rugby for Wales

“That was my dream. I was a great athlete until I was 17 and then I gave up to focus on the music. When I was a kid it was either a rock star or an international rugby player. Given the size of some guys playing rugby today, I think I made the right choice! “

I am a massive petrolhead

“Apart from the music, it’s the only love I have, but it’s an expensive passion! I go to car showrooms and I go to Autotrader every day and look at the market prices. I go to the workshop regularly to take care of myself to look at the new models. I love the smell, the touch, the colors … I’m a total car freak! “

James Hetfield was my youth hero

“When I was 14, my goal was to be like him. I didn’t want to be a policeman, firefighter or astronaut – I never had the typical moments when I wanted to do this except rugby. I have been very stubborn about the pursuit of music, but that is the attitude you need if you are going for a career that is not an ordinary job. “

I am addicted to Call Of Duty

“I’m not a big player, but I have a great passion for Call Of Duty. When I’m at home and the little one is in bed, I turn on the Xbox, go online and cause chaos! It’s a fantastic game – I love it! “

I thought I made a mistake with music

“The desire to become a musician took over my life, but at some point I thought: ‘Damn it – I did something wrong here. ‘I was 23 years old and still living with my parents and had no money or an end goal in sight. The older I got, the more people made my decision to continue with the band. This doubt crept in, but then we signed a record deal! “

Margot Robbie loves ball for my valentine

“On Twitter we get messages from fellow musicians, wrestlers, and even politicians who say they like our music, but Margot is definitely our most famous fan. It’s phenomenal to have someone like this. It’s great to know that someone likes your music, but these unexpected ones like Margot make me smile a little more. “

My greatest regret is taking things too seriously

“I wish I had enjoyed everything more in the early days. I was always very focused, which is positive, but it can affect the feel-good factor of life. I would have liked to let my hair drop a bit more and enjoy the moment instead of myself to take care of things. “

Posted on February 7, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.

