After Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter accident almost two weeks ago, fans of the late NBA icon have retraced his career and reviewed key moments from his life. Options are available on YouTube, but they do not provide a really detailed insight.

Fortunately, these fans have several options on streaming platforms to remember Bryant’s life and career. The late NBA symbol is well represented between Hulu, Showtime, Amazon and ESPN +. There is an official video of the Los Angeles Lakers that was published on YouTube.

Not all of these documentaries are available for free, and some require a rental fee. However, they still offer unprecedented insight into Bryant’s life and the impact he had during and after his 20-year career in the NBA.

Here are some streaming options for those who want to review Bryant’s long career and impact on the NBA.

Kobe Bryant: The Death of a Legend

Shortly after it became known that Bryant had been killed in the helicopter crash, ABC and ESPN announced that they would send a special about the late NBA icon. Kobe Bryant: The Legendary Death is moderated by Good Morning America anchors Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan and includes several interviews about Bryant. This documentary would also be available the next day in Hulu.

While many viewers watched this documentary to learn what they could know about the helicopter crash and Bryant’s life, others avoided it. They found it disgusting that this documentary was broadcast less than 48 hours after the tragic crash.

Kobe Bryant's Muse

For Bryant fans, there are two separate options at Showtime. Kobe Bryants Muse was released in 2015 and directed by Gotham Chopra. This documentary covers the first 18 years of his career and those that shaped his life. Everything is covered, whether it is opponents, rivalries or mentors.

A scene in the documentary shows Bryant talking about playing on the street. He showed at the time that he loved performing in front of opposing fans who really didn’t like him. He always made sure that he was prepared for the battles in enemy territory.

ATS with Kobe Bryant

Showtime’s second offering, ATS with Kobe Bryant, is an in-depth interview with the late NBA icon at his California office. The interview is part of the Showtime Sports podcast “All the Smoke With Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson” and the 11th episode of the series.

The timing of this episode is sad for many fans since the interview was released in January. It was a final discussion before his death and gave fans a detailed look at his mindset and life.

Los Angeles Lakers pay tribute to Kobe Bryant

While most documentaries and career retrospectives can be seen on platforms like Hulu or Showtime, there is a 26-minute play that can be seen on YouTube. The Los Angeles Lakers released a video that was a tribute to Bryant. This creation included clips from Bryant’s career, Usher’s appearance of “Amazing Grace” before a recently played game, and LeBron James’ speech.

The Lakers did not defeat the Portland Trail Blazers after this tribute to Bryant, but fans appreciated the effort to honor the late star. Now you can repeat the ceremony through this video on YouTube.

Basketball: A love story

Only one player has ever withdrawn two numbers from the same team: Kobe Bryant.

ESPN and director Dan Klores created a sports documentary series in 2018 that dealt with important moments from the history of basketball. More than 500 hours of interviews with coaches, players, journalists and other people involved in the sport were recorded. This 10-part run offered a wealth of topics and included an episode about Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The ninth episode featured a 26-minute short film titled Triangle: Kobe, Shaq and Phil. The film centered on the three consecutive NBA championships won at the height of the Lakers and the friction between Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal.

Detail: From the head of Kobe Bryant

Bryant already produced Detail in 2018: from the head of Kobe Bryant. This 15-episode series on ESPN + included the later NBA symbol, which analyzes the film from a particular player’s perspective and details aspects of the game. One episode was about the Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and his fight against the Houston Rockets.

There were a few fans who were a little confused by the concept of the series, but the majority were on board. An individual expressed his enthusiasm and wrote: “I just watched the first episode of Kobe’s new show” Detail “. What a unique opportunity to get one of the best to do that. I have to watch TV for players and See coach. “

The 1999-2000 NBA Champions – Los Angeles Lakers (Photo by Vince Compagnone / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Los Angeles Lakers and Bryant fans who have access to Amazon Prime Video will have no shortage of potential documentaries to watch. There are several articles about the championship races of the early 2000s and the end of Bryant’s career.

1999-2000 NBA Champions – Los Angeles Lakers is just one of the available documentaries and tells the story of the 12th title in team history. Bryant is prominently represented, as is O’Neal and Phil Jackson.

Photo credit: Juan Ocampo / NBAE via Getty Images