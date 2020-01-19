7 inspiring truths from St. Teresa of Avila

advertisement

St. Teresa of Jesus was born on March 28, 1515 in a noble family in Avila, Spain. She died in October 1582, at the age of 67. She is one of the four female doctors of the church.

Teresa was a Carmelite who wanted to reform her order and implement changes that eventually led to the formation of the uncalled Carmelites.

She is best known for her teaching on prayer and mysticism, set out in The Interior Castle and The Way of Perfection. She is also known as a strong character, with a sharp sense of humor.

2 curiosities

Astronomers in the Middle Ages realized that the calendar was out for 10 days. So by the papal bull Inter gravissimasPope Gregory XIII instituted the new calendar and declared that the day after October 4, 1582 would be October 15, 1582. 5 to 14 October never happened. Teresa died for some time in the evening of October 4, 1582 – but the exact time is not known. A difference of a few minutes would therefore have determined whether St. Teresa died on October 4 or October 15.

The plant known as a Christmas cactus is called Teresa’s pen in Teresa’s native Spain, in honor of its important contribution to Spanish literature and culture. Certain species of the cactus have stems that resemble a goose feather.

