7 Inspirational truths by John of the Cross

Juan Yepez was born in 1542 in ancient Castile, Spain. He entered the Carmelite Order in 1563 and was ordained a priest in 1567.

Shortly after his ordination, Jan van het Kruis met Teresa of Avila and invited him to participate in the reform of the Carmelite order. John devoted himself to this effort and became the first member of the Carmelite brother of Discalced (“Barefoot”) in Durelo.

The writings of John of the Cross, including The Ascent of Mount Carmel, The Spiritual Canticle, and The Living Flame of Loveare filled with symbols and metaphors that describe the soul’s search for the Beloved. His most engaging work is his Dark Night of the Soul.

John of the Cross died on December 14, 1591. He was canonized in 1726 and became a church teacher in 1926.

A curiosity

John of the Cross drew a picture of the crucified Christ after having received a mystical revelation. It is a small sketch (the original size is approximately 2.25 inches by 1.9 inches) that St. John of the Cross painted during his time in Avila.

The powerful image is drawn from a vantage point above and to the right of the cross – a perspective that invites us to see Jesus on the Cross as seen through the eyes of God the Father

The mystical and artistic greatness of the drawing of Saint John of the Cross fascinated Salvador Dalí, who in 1951 painted his world-famous work ‘Christ of Saint John of the Cross’.

