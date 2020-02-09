Ignatius was born in Spain in 1490 and became a soldier in the Navarre army. However, his military career was interrupted when he was wounded in the siege of Pamplona. In God’s providence, however, this violation led to his conversion to Christ because during his recovery he began reading the lives of the saints and a life of Christ. After making a pilgrimage to the famous Benedictine Abbey of Montserrat, he decided to follow Our Lord.

Ignatius took religious vows with six companions in 1534 and founded the Society of Jesus, known as the Jesuits. The community was officially recognized in 1540. Pope Francis is a member of the Society of Jesus, the first Jesuit Pope in the history of the Church.

Saint Ignatius is especially honored for his contribution to contemplative prayer Spiritual exercises and a unique meditation method, originally conceived as a 30-day retreat in silence and prayer, with a spiritual guide that provides reflection and helps the soul convert deeply to Christ.

Forms of spiritual practice are offered in many contexts today, from home retreats with a book to 30-day retreats that are very similar to Ignatius’ own experience.

Saint Ignatius Loyola died in 1556 and was canonized in 1622 in the same ceremony as Saint Teresa of Avila, Saint Francis Xavier, and Saint Peasant Isidore.