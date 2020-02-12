(North Port Police Department)
NORTH PORT, Florida (WFLA) – A large, tooth-like intruder made for the latest bizarre story in Florida.
A North Port resident recently found a three-meter long alligator lurking in his garage near the driver’s side of his car!
North Port police said the Gator was found on Hobblebrush Drive and taken to a nearby canal.
The police shared the photos and had a little fun on Facebook and wrote:
Purse, key, phone, alligator, let’s go, honey. Wait what? A local resident on Hobblebrush Drive in North Port had a seven-foot attempt to catch a ride this afternoon. We brought the confused alligator mississippiensis back to the nearby canal. C-ya later #alligator!
Fortunately, no one was injured in the unexpected encounter.
