(North Port Police Department)

NORTH PORT, Florida (WFLA) – A large, tooth-like intruder made for the latest bizarre story in Florida.

A North Port resident recently found a three-meter long alligator lurking in his garage near the driver’s side of his car!

North Port police said the Gator was found on Hobblebrush Drive and taken to a nearby canal.

The police shared the photos and had a little fun on Facebook and wrote:

Purse, key, phone, alligator, let’s go, honey. Wait what? A local resident on Hobblebrush Drive in North Port had a seven-foot attempt to catch a ride this afternoon. We brought the confused alligator mississippiensis back to the nearby canal. C-ya later #alligator!

Fortunately, no one was injured in the unexpected encounter.

Fortunatly nobody was hurt.

Close modal

Suggest a correction

Suggest a correction