There is great news for anime fans worldwide. Netflix announced this week that they have received global rights to 21 films from Studio Ghibli, one of the largest and most influential animation studios of all time. Unless you live in the United States, Japan, Canada (litigation) or the Crimea, North Korea, China, or Syria (international litigation), you can watch almost every Studio Ghibli movie from February.

This is a big coup for Netflix, which will be subtitling the films in 28 languages ​​and dubbing in another 20. Given the earlier comments from founder Hayao Miyazaki about streaming, this is a big surprise. The only noticeable gap is that of Isao Takahata Tomb of fireflies, This makes Japan’s Studio Ghibli one of the leading cinemas in the world.

If you’re new to Studio Ghibli’s world – filled with three-dimensional villains, changing creatures, floating castles, thousands of cats, and brave young girls – this can seem like a strange and daunting place. This fight is compounded by the fact that they really only have one absolutely bad film, Stories from Earthsea, while the rest range from good to transcendent. To make your journey to the other side easier, we first selected seven important Studio Ghibli films with their respective release dates on Netflix. We hope this list, from her most fantastic work to realistic explorations of childhood, will help make the world of Ghibli a little more fluid.

Castle in Heaven (February 1)

The first official work by Studio Ghibli that followed after Miyazaki’s success Nausicaä from the Valley of the Wind, Castle in The Sky is a mixture of Indiana Jones adventure, ecological fable and steampunk fantasy. In relation to a boy and girl’s search for a magical floating castle, it shows how Miyazaki can combine beautiful animation with incisive storytelling while creating something truly unique. Hardcore fans can catch up The castle of Cagliostro (Pre-Ghibli) and the meandering, yet visually stunning The moving castle.

My neighbor Totoro (February 1st)

With the most famous animated creature outside of Disney, My neighbor Totoro is a rare thing: a children’s story that feels genuinely attuned to their experience of amazement and spirit of discovery. Without fearsome moments, wrong opposites or confused action points My neighbor Totoro is the kind of calm and smooth film that can be viewed again and again and works like a kind of prose poetry. Appears in 1988 together with Takahata as a double invoice Tomb of fireflies, It helped draw the animation studio’s international attention.

Kiki’s Delivery Service (February 1st)

Studio Ghibli’s success is based not only on the fantastic worlds they create, but also on the way they use these ideas to express real emotions about life’s difficulties. Kiki’s delivery service is a typical example. The premise is simple: a young witch moves her black cat to a new city, where she uses her flying skills to deliver baked goods in the city. Still, Miyazaki finds a way to use this concept to explore the difficulty of not knowing what you want to do in life, and to create a deeply felt portrait of the youth rarely seen in animation or live action cinemas occurs.

Princess Mononoke (March 1)

Studio Ghibli are famous for their ecological issues. Nausicaä from the valley of the wind, for example, an anti-war, environmentally conscious masterpiece about the need to respect the planet, Pom Poko (directed by Takahata) is basically a Japanese version of Watership Downand My neighbor Totoro seems to exist in a world without busy cities. These topics find their apotheosis in Princess Mononoke, Representation of the struggle between forest gods and greedy people. The first Ghibli film to use computer animation for certain sequences Princess Mononoke is an epic fable about the need to respect nature and shows some of the most breathtaking moments in Ghibli’s oeuvre.

Ecstatic (March 1)

Often seen as not only Studio Ghibli’s best film, but also one of many the finest animations ever, Excited away creates a cinematic world like no other. Emagazine.credit-suisse.com/app/art…1007 & lang = DE A young girl who is modeled on Alice in Wonderland is separated from her parents and kidnapped into the magical spirit world of Kami from japanese folklore. Located in and around a fantastic bath house with a multitude of changing creatures, it is simply one of the most fascinating places in cinema that is delighted by beautiful hand-drawn animations. Consider the following: It was such a success in Japan that it overwhelmed Titanic and is still the top-selling film in Japanese history.

Whisper of the Heart (April 1)

One of Studio Ghibli’s more naturalistic films, along with Only yesterday and Sea waves, whispers of the heart In addition showed the amazing things the animation studio could do with the coming-of-age fairy tale. While every other film on this list was directed by Miyazaki himself, Whisper of the heart – The story of a young girl who is writing a fantasy novel in Tokyo – was the only film Yoshifumi Kondō made before his early death. Perhaps the most underrated Ghibli film is a moving story of youth, love and the process of creation. Completers can see the quasi-sequel The cat returns which brings the protagonist’s cat creation to life.

The wind rises (April 1)

While The wind is getting stronger I can hardly say that I am one of Studio Ghibli’s best efforts Porco Rosso), it is the most revealing of the creator Hiyao Miyazaki himself. Based on the story of Jiro Horikoshi – a fighter plane designer and artist – the author deals with the creation process and sees how even beautiful things can lead to almighty destruction. In its finely rendered account of what it means to be an artist, it should be Miyazaki’s last film and most personal statement before he retired. Nevertheless, he is again behind the drawing board for one last film. How do you live?, based on the novel by Yoshino Genzaburō, is expected this year.

