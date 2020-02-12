Leah McSweeney is new to The Real Housewives of New York City, but it is certainly not new to the drama!

Us Weekly confirmed in August 2019 that Leah enjoyed the show afterwards Bethenny FrankelOutput.

“Leah and Tinsley are friends and filmed together,” a source told us at the time. “Leah is a great addition to the show. She is glamorous, funny and wild in the right way. “

Bravo officially confirmed Leah’s status on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen’s episode of BravoCon in November.

“I brought the latest Real Housewife from New York City with me” Luann de Lesseps explained before Leah joined Tinsley Mortimer, Dorinda Medley. Ramona singer and Sonja Morgan on stage.

The fans got their first glimpse of Leah in the season 12 trailer that Bravo released on Wednesday, February 12th.

“I like crazy people,” she says. “You’re hot, damn it.”

Elsewhere in the caravan, Luann takes a sip of alcohol, even after Ramona has warned her that the glass is full of vodka.

“Oh, it tastes so good!”, The singer “Money Can’t Buy You Class”, who completed her legal probation and sobriety in August 2019.

Tinsley also confirms that she’s moving to Chicago to be with her fiance Scott Kluth and the ladies question Dorinda’s behavior.

The Real Housewives of New York City will return to Bravo on Thursday April 2 at 9 p.m. ET.

Scroll through to learn all about Leah: