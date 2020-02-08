DUBLIN (AP) – Wales lost a Six Nations game for the first time in almost two years when Ireland took their chances and defeated the defending champions 24:14 in Dublin on Saturday.

The first half-time attempts by full-back Jordan Larmour and full-back Tadhg Furlong were led by Flanker Josh van der Flier after 47 minutes in Lansdowne Road, the scene of the last defeat in Wales, 19-7 in the tournament on February 24, 2018.

The Welshmen struggled to break Ireland’s territorial stranglehold, but put pressure after half-time just to keep the hosts holding on – with a clear penalty shootout against the head in the 62nd minute on the Irish test line, which made the front row happy exploded and trainer Andy Farrell do the same in his box high up in the stands.

Winger Andrew Conway went in the right corner in the 75th minute for a fourth attempt, which earned the Irish an attack bonus point and put them in pole position to claim the Six Nations title for the second time in three years.

They are two wins from two games for Ireland under Farrell, who succeeded Joe Schmidt after the Rugby World Cup in Japan. If the 19:12 win over Scotland last weekend was not impressive, this win against the Welsh was more like that for the Irish than for arm wrestling against their Celtic rivals.

Scrumhalf Tomos Williams converted his attempt in the 27th and another in Justin Tipuric’s injury time. This was the only return for Wales that will be a reality check for his new coach Wayne Pivac after starting his reign with a scoring victory for the barbarians in November and a 42-0 win over Italy in round one of the six nations.

The Welshman, who was prone to mistakes in the first half and inaccurate in the second half, did not have the necessary serenity in the last part of Warren Gatland’s twelve-year term, which ended in a semi-final at the World Cup in Japan.

Lost winger Josh Adams – the scorer of a hat-trick against Italy – who sustained an injury in the middle of the first half and then headed Dan Biggar shortly after half-time, hardly helped Wales. Biggar has not passed a concussion test for the first time in his career.

But after 19: 7, Wales had the chance to get back into the game when Hadleigh Parkes pushed through the middle and put the ball on the ground with his left hand. He was knocking when the ball was about to hit the test line and the result was scrubbed out.

Five minutes later came this penalty in the scrum that Wales had chosen near the posts. It felt like a game-defining passage and the visitors looked demoralized afterwards.

The Irish were clinical and tried to exploit almost every opening they created.

Larmour got her on the move, the full-back races down the right channel to leave Nick Tompkins, fend off Williams and then dive, although Welsh players are all over him.

Pivac wanted to make Wales more expansive than under Gatland, and Williams’ attempt was a pleasure to see. He had a nifty offload from Alun Wyn Jones and a decent pass from Biggar to Scrumhalf that scurried across the stage.

Furlong responded five minutes later with an attempt that was more the grunt than the grace – and an inexplicable fumble by Williams from a lineout that gave the Irish the platform for an attack.

After some Irish charges, Furlong got the ball to the left of the jerk and he turned.

After a slow start to Wales’s second half, Biggar caught the ball, then Tompkins knocked and gave Ireland the field position. Van der Flier managed to carry the ball over the line after the ball lay on the floor. The approval of the TMO was required before the trial was awarded.

Ireland had the 12-point pillow that was too much for the Welsh.

In Ireland, England will be in Twickenham in two weeks.

