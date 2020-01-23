644 militants surrender in Assam

advertisement

A total of 644 militants from eight forbidden insurgents surrendered to Assam on Thursday along with 177 weapons, police said.

The members of the eight insurgent groups – ULFA (I), NDFB, RNLF, KLO, CPI (Maoist), NSLA, ADF and NLFB – surrendered in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at a program here.

“This is an important day for the state and the Assam police. In total, 644 cadres and leaders of eight militant groups laid down their weapons, ”Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta told police general director to reporters.

advertisement

He said it was one of the greatest surrender of militants in recent times.

You have reached your limit for free items this month.

Register for free at The Hindu and get 30 days unlimited access.

Benefits of a subscription include

Today’s newspaper

Find mobile-friendly versions of articles from the daily newspaper in one easy-to-read list.

Unlimited access

Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restriction.

Personalized recommendations

A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages are loading immediately.

Dashboard

A one-stop shop for viewing the latest updates and managing your preferences.

briefing

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Not convinced? Know why you have to pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword puzzle, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans improve your reading experience.

.

advertisement