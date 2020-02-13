Posted: Feb 13, 2020 / 9:09 AM CST

/ Updated: February 13, 2020 / 9:09 a.m. CST

LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas – A 63-year-old man is charged with theft of cattle twice after a joint investigation.

William D. “Bill” Watson was arrested on Wednesday after a joint investigation by Texas special guard Marvin Wills and the Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, and detective David Thorp of the Sheriff of Lampasas County.

Earlier this month, Special Ranger Wills was contacted by a landowner who said she had reason to believe that Watson, who lived on her ranch and helped run her farm, sold her cattle without her knowledge and kept the proceeds.

Through Wills’s investigation, he found that Watson had sold 47 cattle owned by his employer and 26 cattle that Watson had allowed another Lampasas County producer to run on the ranch without the owner’s consent.

Watson was arrested and accused of stealing 88 cattle from two victims worth more than $ 65,000.

His loan is $ 40,000.