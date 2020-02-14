SACRAMENTO, California – Cheerios and Cocoa Puffs are the typical products that await you in the cereal ship. Then there’s the note six-year-old Daphne Kenny found in a California grocery store and the money that’s in it.

Daphne strolled through a Raley’s supermarket in Sacramento with her mother when the routine trip became an unforgettable one.

Daphne’s mother, Danica, thought that the random piece of paper that her daughter only had on a shelf was someone’s shopping list. But she quickly realized that there was still something in it.

“It was a note that said,” Whoever finds this, I love you, “with a hundred dollar bill,” said Danica CNN of the exciting find. “I thought:” Could this be a fake? “But I worked at a bank, so I’ve seen counterfeits and it looked real!”

The 6-year-old Daphne didn’t understand the amount of money she had just found.

“For them, a penny is the same as a $ 100 bill,” said Danica. “So I told her you found $ 100 and I told her it was a lot of money.”

Danica admitted that she was considering keeping it to herself – but in the end she let Daphne keep the money and use it for what she wanted.

How many children of this age would tell you that could only mean one thing.

Daphne brought the $ 100 to the wonderful land of Build-a-Bear.

“She would have more fun with it. I would only have used it for groceries. I don’t think I would have valued it as much as she did,” Danica said. She bought two plush cats and named them both after her real cat Steamy. She pulls them in her pajamas every night and put her in bed, her mother said.

Danica hopes that this experience will teach Daphne a bigger lesson.

“I hope it makes you think about how your actions can affect other people and that even something small can make someone happy,” Danica said.

