A 6-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle in an apartment in the 5300 block of North Sam Houston Parkway on Monday, January 20. She is expected to survive.

6-year-old girl expects to survive after being hit by a driver in northern Harris County

The expectation is that a 6-year-old girl will survive after a driver hits her in North Harris County.

The crash was reported in an apartment in the 5300 block of North Sam Houston Parkway East. The driver remained on site.

No other information was available on Monday afternoon.

