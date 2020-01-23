6-year-old Alvin gets off the school bus to find his home on fire

advertisement

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) – A family in Alvin again suffers from an unimaginable loss after a house fire.

Brittany and Jonathan Hilton came home Tuesday night to get smoke out of their house.

The couple and their three children had just moved into the caravan in November.

“We finally got back on our feet and finally consolidated, and then it’s easy … it collapsed again,” said Hilton.

The cell phone video captured the moments when her 6-year-old daughter Chloe came home from school on the bus to see her home on fire.

“When she came this way, she saw all the fire engines and was only in tears,” said her father. “She got off the bus and just said, ‘What about my toys? Where will we live?’ he added.

In the video you can see Chloe running into her father’s arms.

The Hiltons informed ABC13 that they were just getting back on their feet after suffering a devastating loss during Hurricane Harvey.

“Everything that meant something to us, everything we didn’t lose at Harvey, we lost yesterday,” he said. The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help them get back on their feet.

