It seems that every country wants to go. Pop stars like Justin Timberlake and Kelly Clarkson have gotten to grips with the format, but haven’t quite committed to the format yet, while Snoop Dogg and Nelly have even played with the style without releasing full albums. These country crossover countries made it head first … but maybe they shouldn’t have it.

Fans remember Jessica Simpson best since her country album was released less than a decade ago and was compared to a cat who was abused. We give her the honor to try, even if the fans aren’t exactly supporting her move from pop. Bon Jovi’s international game without Jennifer Nettles was less sincere than Simpson’s, but still better than our pick for the worst crossover performance.

Metal stars and hair band front men have also tried to go out into the country. We even recorded a country star who did his best to make pop … you know who? The early 00s were a strange time in music.

Check out 6 Forgettable Country Crossovers and a few others we missed in the comments section below. Cyndi Lauper appears to be on the verge of joining this list, but it’s too early to judge her country project. When you’re done, subscribe to our YouTube channel and watch more unforgettable country videos every week.

7 Unforgettable malfunctions in the country wardrobe

,