With so much good music being released all the time, it can be difficult to determine what should be heard first. Every week Pitchfork offers a number of important new releases for streaming services. This week's series features new albums by Tame Impala, Katie Gately, yMusic, the Men, Soakie and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

Tame Impala: The Slow Rush (Interscope / Fiction)

It’s been five years since Tame Impala dropped her praised currents. Kevin Parker has just released the long-awaited follow-up The Slow Rush, which he recorded, produced and mixed between Los Angeles and his home studio in Fremantle, Australia.

In her Pitchfork review of the album, Jillian Mapes writes: “The Slow Rush is an extraordinarily detailed work, the influences of which extend to certain corners of the past six decades, from Philly Soul and Early Prog to Acid House, R & B for adults and contemporaries registration. “

Visit Pitchfork’s review of “Borderline” and Tame Impala’s music video for “Lost in Yesterday”.

Katie Gately: Loom (Houndstooth)

Loom is the second studio album by electronic artist and producer Katie Gately after her debut Color 2016. Loom is dedicated to Gately’s mother, who died of cancer in 2018. In his Pitchfork review of the album, Shawn Reynaldo writes: “The album may be due to loss, but Loom’s success lies in the clarity of the vision (Gately) has found. “

yMusic: Ecstatic Science (New Amsterdam)

The chamber music ensemble yMusic is known for its work with Paul Simon, the greatest man in the world, Bruce Hornsby and others. For her new record, the sextet plays pieces by Pulitzer winner Caroline Shaw, Missy Mazzoli, Gabriella Smith and Paul Wiancko.

The Men: Mercy (Sacred Bones)

Mercy is the men’s eighth album and the band’s third with their current line-up. The group recorded Mercy live in the Serious Business Studio with producer Travis Harrison. “(Mercy is) a fully contained universe that divides ashes, birth, and memory; The things that movement brings after you’ve met someone, ”said singer and guitarist Nick Chiericozzi in a statement.

Soakie: Soakie (La Vida Es un Mus)

Soakie are a punk band from Melbourne that consists of two Americans and two New Zealanders. After the release of a demo EP in 2018, the group has now released its self-titled debut. The release with seven songs takes 13.5 minutes.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie: Artist 2.0 (Highbridge the Label / Atlantic)

Artist 2.0, the new album by Bronx rapper and singer A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, is the sequel to his 2014 debut mixtape artist. There are a number of high profile guests including Young Thug, DaBaby, Summer Walker, Roddy Ricch, Khalid and Lil Uzi Vert. Boogie’s previous album, Hoodie SZN, was released in 2018.

