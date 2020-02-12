The Holy Father published his latest work today: the Synod Exhortation, Querida Amazonia, Here’s an introduction to what you should know.

What is it?

A post-synodal apostolic admonition (or simply “apostolic admonition”) is a letter from the Pope that deals with a specific topic. Apostolic exhortations typically follow Roman synods. Querida Amazonia This is Pope Francis’ answer to the Fall Synod 2019 in Rome.

So far Pope Francis has written four apostolic exhortations, including the youngest – about youth and the church –Christ Vivit (2019) and the much-discussed warning about marriage Amoris Laetitia (2016).

The title

“Querida Amazonia” literally means “the beloved Amazon”. Like most papal writings, the name is derived from the first few words of the document. Pope Francis uses a very poetic form and voice and praises the beauty of the Amazon region with a particularly lyrical style.

In fact, the Holy Father offers a wide range of literary knowledge and weaves excerpts from poems into the text. The pictures and the selection of the verses underline one of the main concerns of the admonition: to stimulate ecological and ecological responsibility.

“Dreams for the Amazon region”

Querida Amazonia There are four “dreams” or hopes that Pope Francis has for the Amazon region. This structure is reminiscent of the Holy Father’s 2015 speech at the United States Congress, which highlighted the work of four Americans. These are the four dreams, the four main parts of the admonition:

I dream of an Amazon region that fights for the rights of the poor, the indigenous people and the least of our brothers and sisters, where their voices can be heard and their dignity promoted.

I dream of an Amazon region that can preserve its distinctive cultural wealth and in which the beauty of our humanity comes into its own in a variety of ways.

I dream of an Amazon region that can jealously preserve its overwhelming natural beauty and abundant life in its rivers and forests.

I dream of Christian communities that are capable of generous engagement in the Amazon region and that give the church new faces with Amazonian characteristics (7).

“The Prophecy of Contemplation”

The Holy Father, once director of a retreat house, asks the church: “Let us awaken our God-given aesthetic and contemplative meaning, which we so often let weaken.” (56) Words from Laudato Si, In this encyclical letter, Pope Francis noted: “Saint Francis, who is faithful to Scripture, invites us to consider nature as a great book in which God speaks to us and gives us a glimpse of its infinite beauty and goodness , (…) The world is not a problem to be solved, but a joyful secret that must be viewed with joy and praise. “When we evoke true contemplation, we connect our hearts to God and weep for our sins.

“The message that needs to be heard in the Amazon region”

For Pope Francis, love for the poor is directly and inextricably linked with love for Christ. He writes: “A real option for the poor and the abandoned, which motivates us to free them from material poverty and defend their rights, is also an invitation to a friendship with the Lord that they can exalt and appreciate.” ( 63) We can never be satisfied with a mere social message. We who have heard the gospel love the poor because we see Christ in them. We must never be afraid to proclaim this saving reality.

“The strength and gift of women”

Pope Francis appreciates the tremendous contributions women from Amazonia have made to their communities, and especially praises women who pass on the faith. He writes: “For centuries women have kept the Church alive in these places through their remarkable dedication and deep faith. Some of them who spoke at the synod deeply moved us with their testimony. ”

Here we find Pope Francis, who insists that making women more specific would affect their performance and vital contributions to the Church. The Holy Father goes on to say, “The Lord has decided to reveal his strength and love through two human faces: the face of his divine son has man and the face of a creature, a woman, Mary. Women make their contribution to the Church in a way that is appropriate to them by giving the tender power of Mary the Mother. “