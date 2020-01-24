6 dead in shooting in Germany, including the parents of the suspect

advertisement

Police say six people were killed and another two were injured in a shooting in the southwestern German town of Rot am See. The suspect’s parents were among the dead and the other victims were also considered family members.

The regional police chief says a man called the police on Friday and told them he had killed several people.

The police arrested him on the spot a few minutes later. Police say the suspect is a 26-year-old German citizen who was licensed to own firearms as a member of the shooting club.

The police say the motive is unknown, but the authorities treat it as a “family drama.”

