A lot of time and effort is invested to keep the house clean and organized. But sometimes this can affect the time we spend with our loved ones. In this time of love Morning fresh, Number 1 in Nigeria will reward six happy couples with a love break!

Take a much-needed break and treat yourself and your loved ones to a wonderful experience in the Morning Fresh campaign “Save time and love more”.

All you have to do to win a paid dinner for two and a full renovation of Morning Fresh this Valentine’s Day.

Follow all Morning Fresh social media sites.

Buy one of the Morning Fresh 1-liter variants in a store near you.

Take a 1-minute video of yourself with the Morning Fresh bottle and tell us how Morning Fresh helped you save time in this time of love.

Nominate the person you would like to spend this Valentine’s Day with.

Upload videos to your social media pages using the hashtag #MorningFreshLoveMore

As a brand, Morning Fresh is committed to empowering every Nigerian by adding value to their homes and helping them do more. Make this Valentine’s Day an unforgettable experience.

Save time and love more with Morning Fresh’s superior fat cutting power!

All entries close on February 29th. The General Terms and Conditions.

Follow our social media pages to join the conversation.

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

———————————————————————————————————————————— —————-

Sponsored content