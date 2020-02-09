According to witnesses, it was not the only time that this happened.



A 57-year-old Arab teacher has been accused of abusing an 11-year-old girl in Sharjah, according to prosecutor records. He regularly came home to the girl for private lessons. In an incident when family members were not there, he reportedly kissed the girl and asked her to sit on his lap.

According to witnesses, it was not the only time that this happened.

The 11-year-old’s younger sister claimed that she had seen the accused always ask her sister to get closer to him and touch her body. The family’s maid also confirmed that she was a witness when the defendant groped the girl, but could not do anything about it because she was doing housework.

When the child’s mother found out what the teacher was doing, she was shocked because she trusted him. Her family has known the man for eight years, she said. She didn’t think he could do it to her little girl.

The mother then filed a case with the Sharjah Police Station.

On the other hand, the accused denied that he was just trying to be nice to the girl and encouraged her to be interested in the class. He added that he only “behaved like a father”.

Then he asked the mother to check the CCTV material for her house, even though he knew that no cameras were installed, as records showed.

[email protected]

Afkar Abdullah