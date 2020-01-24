advertisement

January 26 marks the 50th anniversary of the iconic masterpiece by Simon & Garfunkel, Bridge Over Troubled Water. Legacy Recordings celebrates with Simon & Garfunkel – Live At Carnegie Hall 1969 – an EP of four early live versions of the then fifth album of the Duo, exclusively available for streaming now

This new four-track EP was recorded in November 1969 during a sold-out two-day run at Carnegie Hall in New York and captures S & G’s live magic at the height of the huge popular success of the folk-rock duo. Simon & Garfunkel – Live At Carnegie Hall 1969 contains previously released early live versions of ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’, ‘So Long, Frank Lloyd Wright’, ‘The Boxer’ and ‘Song For The Asking’. The recordings of Carnegie Hall capture early performances of songs that Simon & Garfunkel introduced to their fans in concert, two months before the release of their fifth and final studio album, Bridge Over Troubled Water (originally released on January 26, 1970).

Bridge Over Troubled Water drew on a wide range of musical influences, from roots rock and gospel to soul, jazz and world music, for new creative directions and future solo careers for Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. The album was number 1 in the charts of ten countries and was the best-selling album of 1970. Bridge Over Troubled Water won six GRAMMY Awards, including Album of the Year and Best Engineered Recording, while the title track won the GRAMMY for Record of the Year , Song of the Year, Contemporary Song of the Year and the Instrumental Arrangement of the Year in 1971. The album is 8x platinum certified by the RIAA and has sold an estimated 25 million copies worldwide.

Bridge Over Troubled Water, highly regarded as one of the masterpieces of pop culture, connected the 1960s with a new decade with a lasting universality that transcends its era. The title track of the album became the best-selling single and signature track by Simon & Garfunkel, a lasting musical touchstone covered by dozens of artists, including Aretha Franklin, Elvis Presley, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash with Fiona Apple and John Legend.

The stories behind the album and the individual tracks are captured with remarkable depth, insight, warmth and humor in The Harmony Game: The Making of Bridge Over Troubled Water, a documentary directed by Jennifer Lebeau, with revealing interviews with Paul Simon, Art Garfunkel and Roy Halee (who co-produced the album with Simon and Garfunkel), as well as pianist Larry Knechtel, drummer Hal Blaine and other musicians and major contributors to the album. The Harmony Game was originally released on DVD in 2011 as part of the 40-year anniversary edition of Bridge Records from Bridge Over Troubled Water. An excerpt from Paul, Art and Roy’s documentary about making Bridge Over Troubled Water can be viewed on YouTube. More clips from the documentary will be available on YouTube in 2020.

