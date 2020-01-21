advertisement

There has never been a book about Bob Dylan like this before. Because there has never been a friend so close to Bob Dylan and so long except Louie. There was another friend – Larry Kegan – who could have done it. But Larry – who occupies a prominent place in Louie’s book – has already disappeared. So it was up to Louie to write this book.

Those who know all the things that Dylan already knew knew the name – Louie Kemp – who was Dylan’s best friend since they met at the age of 11 in Camp Herzl, a Jewish summer camp in the state of Wisconsin.

Because Louie was at the helm, this is one of the best books ever about Dylan. About the man himself. Because, although he has changed the arc of song writing with his work, and although he has bent and expanded our minds for decades with successive miraculous epic stories about pure Dylan brilliance, and although he has angered or bewildered us in all sorts of ways or has had an impact on us, the truth remains that he is a human. Which makes his work even more remarkable. It came from one of us.

advertisement

But although few considered Dylan to be one of us, Louie has always done so. He grew up knowing the family, especially Bob’s beloved mother, Beatie. Bob was the best man at his wedding and came to his son’s bar mitzvah. He knew him long before he was even Bob Dylan. He was still Bobby Zimmerman, a funny, ambitious, smart kid who cared much more about Buddy Holly than Woody Guthrie. Bobby only started writing his own songs after he abandoned Minnesota. But he sang and played songs all the time, mostly rock and roll, with one of his first performances like you (on a roof in the camp, singing to the other campers.

And because of their early origins in the Iron Range of Minnesota, Louie remained a familiar figure in his life and has such a perspective on Dylan that we have never received before.

As said, there were always three. Bob, Louie and Larry Kegan. But Larry had a terrible diving accident, causing him to have a paraplegia. Louie tells how crushed Bob was when he heard this news. He seemed absolutely destroyed by this tragedy that struck his neighbor. From that moment on, Larry, in a wheelchair, went beyond his paralysis and led a finished life. Just like Louie, he was invited on many journeys by Dylan.

Although they lost contact during those first few years of Dylan’s rise in New York, Louie and Bobby reunited shortly thereafter, so that for decades, Louie became a trusted insider and a key figure in many of the most exciting chapters of Dylan’s life . These include the Rolling Thunder Tour, the filming of The Last Waltz and even Dylan’s immersion in Christianity.

Louie inherited his father’s successful smoked fish business in Duluth and even expanded his empire by adding Alaska salmon (which resulted in a huge salmon abundance for The Last Waltz). His wealth gave him the happy freedom to almost always be able to say yes when Bob asked him for an adventure – which he often did. He was one of the few people Dylan could trust, as far as he was familiar with tasks he was not prepared to do, such as producing the Rolling Thunder Revue, or who was called upon to mediate on behalf of Bob during the recording of The Latest Waltz.

In the beginning there were three: Louie, Bob and a third friend, Larry Kegan. But Larry had a terrible diving accident, causing him to have a paraplegia. Louie tells how crushed Bob was when he heard this news. He seemed absolutely destroyed by this tragedy that struck his neighbor. From that moment on, Larry, in a wheelchair, went beyond his paralysis and led a finished life. Just like Louie, he was invited on many journeys by Dylan.

Louie remains one of the few figures in the Dylan empire who has never taken over the Dylan mythos and started treating him like a poet king. Quite the opposite; Louie would respond like he did when they were kids. Such as the time that Larry wanted Bob to sing a song, and Bob ignored the request. Louie couldn’t bear this, and as if they were still children in Camp Herzl, he jumped on Dylan and said, “Hey, Bobby Zimmerman, don’t give me that shit of Bob Dylan!” Who else could ever say that to Bob Dylan?

One of the funniest and most revealing chapters of the book, in terms of shining light on both the changing spiritualities of Dylan and his friendship with Louie, is during the Christian phase of Bob. They then shared a house in Brentwood so that Bob could be closer to the city than his Malibu house, at a time coincidentally coinciding with a religious period in Louie’s life. But instead of turning away from the beliefs of their fathers, Louie became much more committed to Judaism, studied with a rabbi, and broadened his beliefs to become a serious, observant Jew. During this period, Louie and Bob would have theological debates late in a beautifully related chapter of the book. Bob, who was enthralled with the literature of Christ, perhaps even more than the belief system, read everything he could get, and could thus challenge Louie. But instead of accepting the defeat, Louie invited his rabbi to talk to Bob. The rabbi accepted the mission to bring Bob home. And it worked. After several conversations, Dylan agreed with the rabbi and returned to his faith.

Countless previously unknown stories about Dylan, many of which are hilarious, are spun by this excellent readable book. It is a close-up documentary about Dylan as we have never seen before.

Asked if Bob had a response to this book, Louie said no, and added, “which is a good thing.”

Louie has done book readings and book signings throughout the country, including a great one in Book Soup in West Hollywood. He speaks in Sacramento on January 25.

www.dylanandme.com

advertisement