A Harris County woman flew to the hospital with a serious head injury after the sheriff said her friend reportedly attacked her in a Spring Home.

50-year-old woman dies after attack by boyfriend near Spring, says sheriff

A 50-year-old woman died Monday after the authorities said her 29-year-old resident abused her during the weekend.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that Alexandria Peletay died as a result of the injuries she received on Saturday morning when her friend reportedly attacked her at the residence the two shared in the 17000 block of Amidon Drive.

Peletay was taken via Life Flight to a nearby hospital with blunt violence and head and face, while her friend, who was identified as Hernan Lagunas-Ochoa, was arrested and accused of severe mistreatment.

That charge is likely to be upgraded, Gonzalez said.

“Murder investigators are actively working on the case,” he said. “They will consult with the Harris County District law firm for the possible cost upgrade.”

Michelle Iracheta is a reporter in Houston. Read it on our latest news site Chron.com and on our subscriber site houstonchronicle.com. | michelle.iracheta@chron.com

