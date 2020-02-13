About 50 firefighters battled a fire in a two-story building in South Auckland on Thursday evening.

The crews reacted to the fire in the business building on Druces Road in Wiri at 10.30 p.m.

“The entire commercial complex was full of fire when it arrived,” said a spokeswoman.

supplied

Almost 50 firefighters fought a fire in Wiri on Thursday for over eight hours.

The last crew left the scene at 6:50 a.m., more than eight hours later.

According to NIWA forecasters, Auckland will break a record for the longest dry period in the region.

Saturday has been 40 consecutive days since it last rained in the region. This broke the previous record of 39 days from 2013.

A nationwide fire risk has been reported, with restrictions on fire time across the North Island.

Country fire manager Tim Mitchell told Stuff that persistent hot and dry conditions created an extreme fire risk, even in areas such as Northland, Auckland, and Waikato, which traditionally had less long-term fire hazards.