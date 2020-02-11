Ready for change. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson I couldn’t say no when he heard the story of Isaac Wright Jr., a man sentenced to 70 years plus life for a crime he did not commit. While he had no one to defend him, he became a lawyer himself while helping other inmates behind bars while trying to return to his own life.

“This was the strangest situation,” said 48-year-old Jackson Us Weekly, exclusive of the decision to join For Life as an executive producer and star, and to play another inmate. The show follows Aaron Wallace (Nicholas Pinnock), the character is based on Wright Jr. while Jackson is playing someone Aaron meets in prison.

“He’s been detained since he was 16. When he got into the prison system and acted, he started to build a reputation. And that reputation became more important to him than going back to nothing,” said the rapper he just learned to live comfortably in this environment without looking forward to coming out, so it’s the opposite of Aaron’s character in the series. “

Nicholas Pinnock as Aaron Wallace in “For Life”. ABC / Giovanni Rufino

The Power Alum is confident that this show will stand out from other legal dramas due to its theme and general prison reform Kim Kardashian West also deals in their own lives. She helped Alice Johnson out of jail last year and will play a leading role in Oxygen’s upcoming documentary, Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project, to make a difference.

“She will like this show because of the concept,” Jackson told us, noting that she was married to Kanye West, he was “cool” with the “whole group” and hopes to work together in the future. “I think if she sees this show she will probably say:” We should have done this show! “It could be a way I can talk about your initiative.”

He also told us that he played on the show and worked behind the scenes, which he really enjoyed.

“I like it! This way, nobody tells me what to do because I’m an Executive Producer,” he said with a laugh. “It adds a different dynamic. For the actors, they feel more comfortable with me and when not true, tell me before telling anyone else. I can fix problems before they turn into real problems. It is easier to talk to actors than to executives because if you tell them about it, you complain At this point, someone is getting in trouble, and it could potentially spur their entire careers. “

For life premieres on ABC Tuesday, February 11th, at 10 p.m. ET.

