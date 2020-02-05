Children hero!

Noah WoodsAccording to the Bartow County Fire Department, a 5-year-old boy from Georgia saved his family from a house fire.

The young man, who shares a bedroom with his 2-year-old sister, woke up with smoke and flames and immediately took action!

He grabbed his sister and left the house through an open window in his room – the only accessible exit – before going back inside to save his puppy. After his heroic rescue, he ran to the door to his uncle, who helped save the rest of the family.

After the fire, which was caused by electrical devices in the nursery, Noah and four members of his clan were treated in a nearby hospital for minor burns and inhalation.

Now the little boy is honored for his bravery in saving a total of eight family members!

According to official information, Noah is awarded a rare life-saving award that is usually given to professional rescuers. Not to mention that he will also enjoy the title of volunteer firefighter from Bartow County!

“We have seen children alert their families before,” said the Bartow County Fire Department chief Dwayne Jamison said CNN. “But for a 5-year-old, it is quite unusual to be vigilant enough to do this.”

Jamison is expected to read a letter about Noah’s brave deeds against Georgia Gov. Brian KempIn the name of.

To fund post-fire property repairs, Noah’s grandfather, David Woods, launched a GoFundMe campaign that asked the community to meet their $ 75,000 goal.

“By God’s grace, all nine of our loved ones were able to leave our homes,” wrote David. “If it weren’t for Noah, we might not be here today.”

“We praise God that we are all safe. Unfortunately, our home was a total loss. Due to a recent failure of our home insurance, the difficult situation has worsened somewhat, ”the grandfather continued. “We are planning a reconstruction and will likely have to stay in a motel for a while and likely rent a small house while we work to make and build money.”

So far, Noah’s family has raised $ 6,965.