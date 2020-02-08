I had a late miscarriage two years ago. The loss was devastating and I didn’t know which way to go for a long time. The world and everything in it felt so different. My life had come to a standstill, but the rest of the world went on as usual. When someone asked me if there was anything they could do to help me, I just shook my head. There was nothing my daughter would bring back. There was nothing that would help me or help me feel better. I couldn’t ask for help because I didn’t even know where to start.

Pain is difficult to have. It makes people uncomfortable. Many want to help but don’t know what to say and are afraid of doing or saying something wrong. Our discomfort is often squeezed under the carpet or brushed off because we don’t know how to help. We offer a vague “Let me know if you need anything” and wish we could do more, but at a loss as to what to do.

Here are five things that really helped me in one of the most difficult times in my life.

1

pick up the phone

If a friend suffers, call him and listen. If they have nothing to say, let them know that you love them. Show the obvious. What they go through is difficult. Let him know that it is okay to be out of order and that you are with them on both good and bad days. Assure them that you will call them again soon to check in and then actually do it.

Do not give advice on how to do it or platitudes. There is no timeline for pain. Don’t say you know what they’re going through. Even if you’ve experienced something similar, both experiences are as unique as the two of you. Don’t be afraid to offer “one size fits all” approaches.

2

Confirm your feelings

Emotions can feel ugly and uncomfortable. One of the best things you can do to support a friend is to accept how they feel without judgment. Let them know that everything they feel is fine. Don’t ask why they feel what they’re doing. If it’s a good day, be happy with them. When it’s a bad day, be your soundboard or a shoulder to cry on.

3

Don’t ask them, tell them

Can you bring dinner to your friend? Can you babysit the children, help with housework, or run errands? If you don’t have much time, put together a basket of baked goods, cards and wine. Regardless of how small the contribution is, it means so much to the recipient. Let them know what you can do and when you can. If they really don’t need the help, they’ll tell you.

4

Help with a distraction

You may not want to talk about it. You may not want to cry, scream, or vent. Sometimes the best thing you can do is offer a scene change or a change. Provide a great book or movie. Give them a gift card at their favorite store and offer to go shopping with them. Go for dinner, watch a movie, or visit a museum. Take them with you to see a play or an opera. Find out what they like to do and make it easier for them.

5

Hold out your hand

The most important thing you can do for a friend in need is to stay in touch. It’s so easy to do your part and then disappear when you’re busy with your own hectic schedule. If you make plans, forward the invitation to them. Have another dinner every now and then. Check in with a text, email, or phone call. Provide a care package or have a coffee and a chat. Do something small to let them know you’re thinking about them.

In addition …

If you see her in public, greet her warmly. If you have no words at that moment, just hug them. Being human means that we all know some form of pain at some point. The best thing we can do for each other is to offer connection, love and affirmation. You don’t have to do much, a little bit is a long way.