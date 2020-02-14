The Premier League’s first winter break is in the middle and while some may have a chance to recharge the batteries, others are returning for enema.

The runaway leader Liverpool resumes after relaxing in warm weather and is one of eight teams in action this weekend.

Here, the PA news agency deals with some topics of conversation in the last round of the Premier League games.

Extended rest for Reds Stars?

Many of Liverpool’s first team squads used their free time around the world, whether it was Trent Alexander-Arnold who saw NBA basketball in Miami, or Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Virgil Van Dijk who kicked about in Dubai made. They returned to training this week to prepare for the game in Norwich. In a 17th consecutive win in the Premier League, the Reds would open a gap of 25 points at the top of the table. Apart from a miraculous turn of events, the title is already in the pocket, so Jürgen Klopp could leave out some of his stars on Carrow Road on Saturday evening. Next week is a trip to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. Liverpool have a realistic chance of becoming only the second team to successfully defend their Champions League crown. So why take unnecessary risks with well-known players in the coming weeks?

The struggle for redemption in midfield

Back 🔜 pic.twitter.com/kWwCYtQ9wn

– Premier League (@premierleague) February 12, 2020

Southampton and Burnley have both moved away from relegation spots in the past few weeks and are meeting early in the morning on Saturday in St. Mary’s to look for the win that offers a little more leeway. Both are 31 points and seven points ahead of the drop zone, but it is so narrow at the bottom of the table that both could still be in danger in the remaining games. The same applies to Newcastle, which also has 31 points and divides the Saints and Clarets in the overall classification according to goal difference on the way to the weekend. Steve Bruce’s side have been unbeaten in the league and cup since losing to Leicester on New Year’s Day and will try to maintain that momentum at Arsenal on Sunday. The magpies received Burnley at the end of the month.

Spurs eye top four

Jose Mourinho, manager of Tottenham Hotspur, has his sights set on a top 4 result (Adam Davy / PA)

When Jose Mourinho arrived in Tottenham in November, he inherited a club that had played aimlessly in the Premier League. On both sides of the Champions League final, national results for most of 2019 were disappointing, as Spurs had won only 25 out of 24 league games before the Portuguese were named. Tottenham was 14th in the table when Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino, but just three months later, Spurs is sixth, just four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, who host Manchester United on Monday night. Winning Aston Villa would put pressure on their rivals 24 hours later before their tricky game.

Villa hopes for more comfort at home

More scenes like this on Sunday? 🤞 @JackGrealish 💜 #ThrowbackThursday #AVFC pic.twitter.com/xuAbWQYiSE

– Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial), February 13, 2020

Dean Smith’s team moved into and out of the relegation zone for much of the season, but will play Tottenham outside the bottom three games, one point better than West Ham among them. Villa has won four of her last six games in all competitions at Villa Park, including the last two – a crucial final win against Watford and an equally dramatic win against Leicester to reach the Carabao Cup final. Villa was defeated in Bournemouth earlier this month and hopes a return to Villa Park can lead to another memorable win.

Will Ighalo be involved in Stamford Bridge?

Odion Ighalo transferred to Manchester United (Adam Davy / PA) on the last day of the winter transfer window

Manchester United’s new signing Odion Ighalo has trained outside of the club as a precaution after arriving from China. The Reds chose politics because of the – albeit minor – risk of the coronavirus. The striker has not been admitted to the club’s training camp during the winter break in Spain as he may have difficulty returning to the UK. The 30-year-old Ighalo is expected to travel with the squad at Chelsea on Monday night, and United may need him there to maintain his hopes of a top 4 result. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team has looked toothless in the past few weeks in the absence of injured Marcus Rashford.