O.T. GENASIS is the father of Malika Haqq. The couple confirmed the paternity news at the TV personality baby shower on Saturday, February 8.

Malika Haqq celebrates a teddy bear-themed baby shower with Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie and Kris Jenner

“I am incredibly grateful to Odis Flores for my little boy,” said 36-year-old Haqq at the party with the rapper’s birth name.

The 32-year-old Genasis later asked Instagram followers for baby names later that day and wrote, “My son is on the way.”

O.T. Genasis and Malika Haqq. Shutterstock (2)

The former couple had a two-year relationship until Haqq announced that she was single in June 2019. Despite the split, the duo brought pedicures and manicures together in Los Angeles in October 2019, a source said at the time.

Scroll down to learn more about Genasis, its past struggles, its recent achievements, and its prominent admirers.

1. He escaped the “underworld” of Long Beach

Genasis “had to learn how to navigate the notorious streets of his hometown at a young age,” says the biography on his official website, which describes the early years of the rapper in Long Beach, California. “Through his youthful eyes, he would see the crime in his neighborhood and eventually be lured into the underworld lifestyle.”

2. Music that saved him

“When I was growing up, I was a follower,” Genasis says in the biography. “I saw how many followers were killed. Music definitely saved me. … I have just started attacking the streets with my music, using the same aggression that I did as a hustler. “

3. He hit the Billboard Hot 100 twice

His track “CoCo” from 2015 spent 20 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 and reached 20th place in February 2015. The following year his single “Cut It” appeared Young dolphin, also remained on the chart for 20 weeks and reached number 35.

O.T. GENASIS. Shutterstock

4. Beyoncé used his songs

Beyoncé showed “Cut It” in their 2016 Formation World Tour. Two years later, she showed Genasis’ track “Everybody Mad” during her Coachella appearance and during her and Jay-ZAccording to the roll-out on the Run II tour.

5. Busta Rhymes is a big fan

Busta Rhymes Genasis signed with his label Conglomerate Records in 2014 after seeing the rapper perform at a concert in Los Angeles. “Known for my live performances, I love how he attacks the stage so wildly,” enthuses the 47-year-old Rhymes on Genasis’ website. “He’s on a search and destroy mission every time he’s on the mic. He’s already one of the best performers. When I listened to his music, I realized that this guy is one of the most versatile songwriters I’ve ever had I met him. He’s fearless on stage and in the booth. “

