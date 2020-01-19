5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

advertisement

Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to 16 points – with a game in hand – as they get closer to a first title in 30 years.

On the other side of the table, the battle for the survival of the top flights remains tight with only six points that separate Southampton in 13th place from Aston Villa – currently occupying the last relegation place.

Here the PA news agency looks at what we have learned from the last round of competitions.

The pitchside monitor does exist!

Paul Tierney consulted the pitchside monitor before changing the map of Ben Godfrey of Norwich City from a yellow to a red one (Joe Giddens / PA)

Norwich’s 1-0 win over fellow wrestlers Bournemouth featured the first pitchside VAR review of the Premier League. Referee Paul Tierney, who had already sent Cherries defender Steve Cook in the first half, consulted his monitor in the second half before upgrading Ben Godfrey’s yellow card to a red one.

The Professional Game Match Officials Limited, the body that manages elite referees, issued the guidelines to use pitchside screens prior to this weekend’s games after criticizing the system.

Time to admit it’s over

After both Manchester City and Leicester had lost points this weekend, Liverpool again demonstrated that they are the only Premier League team capable of producing consistent title wins.

Jurgen Klopp’s side is 16 points at the top of the table with 16 games to go. They are going to win the title for the first time since 1990, even if everyone in the club is reluctant to admit it.

The fans at Anfield, however, seem ready to embrace it after many have released a chorus of “We’re going to win the competition” after Mo Salah’s injury time attack to seal a 2-0 win against Manchester United.

Van Dijk has United strike in a corner

The weakness of Manchester United from the corners was again uncovered (Martin Rickett / PA)

The ease with which Virgil Van Dijk undoubtedly wandered through the penalty area and put his head in the net for the opening goal of Liverpool, must have been disturbing for United-boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Although, it’s not like it’s the first time it happened. The Dutchman’s strike made eight goals out of corners for United this season – no team has a worse record in the Premier League.

There is much that needs improvement at United, but their sensitivity to routine crossings is a fairly basic concern that should have been addressed long before that.

Kane and unable

Tottenham’s goals have dried up alarmingly since Harry Kane stumbled in Southampton on New Year’s Day. Jose Mourinho went into the Premier League for 195 minutes without scoring after their 0-0 draw at Watford on Saturday.

Spurs failed to hit the back of the net in their past three games, despite a combined total of 41 shots.

The absence of the injured Kane, who may miss the rest of the season, may be missing for the first time in five seasons in the Champions League by the North London club, as they are now eight points behind fourth place in Chelsea.

Signs of a revitalized Özil

Mikel Arteta (right) seems to have got the best out of Mesut Ozil (John Walton / PA)

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has wasted little time restoring Mesut Özil to the starting XI. The German has been regular over the past few years and starts playing with a swagger again.

Özil is still far from his best and doubts remain about his future, but there are promising signs. His link-up game with Alexandre Lacazette in the run-up to Gabriel Martinelli’s goal against Sheffield United was particularly impressive.

The hope is that the 31-year-old will keep his form – something he has not succeeded in for some time.

