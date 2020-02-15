The Cadillac Three told stories between songs during their RISERS live performance on Thursday evening (February 13th). Jaren Johnston, Neil Mason and Kelby Ray have put together six songs for Taste of Country readers and fans, and closed several gaps in how their new album Country Fuzz came together.

You may also have shared too much, especially in the party department. The country rock trio knows how to have a good time and is not afraid to let a journalist know who can keep up and who can’t. This is just one of five things we learned from the group during a conversation between five originals and a cover song played in the S4 Room in East Nashville.

What is Country Fuzz? The origin of the sentence lies in what a fan in Europe said.

Why Travis Kick? The answer is based on a tour they did with Charlie Daniel’s band.

Press the play button and then scroll down to see five things we learned from the Cadillac Three during their performance and interview. The Country Fuzz album is now available. The Country Fuzz Tour will continue well into 2020.

5 things we learned from the live performance of the Cadillac Three RISERS!