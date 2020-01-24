5 tattoo artists you need to know, by Leeched's Tom Hansell - Kerrang!

advertisement

If you look at Leeched drummer Tom Hansell, it wouldn’t surprise you that he knows what to do when it comes to tattoos. Tom is not only heavily inked, he is also a working tattoo artist in Manchester, as well as a third of one of the most destructive, vitriolic bands at the moment. Despite his two-headed brutal profession, however, Tom is attentive to his work on the phone and sees his artistic and musical career as well as being creatively intertwined.

“Funny enough, they are both properly connected in a way that they shouldn’t be,” says Tom. “It’s self-expression – I like to do weird things. I like to draw for myself, and if the design is taken, bonus! If that’s not the case, I don’t care. I’m not here to please people, nor in the music or tattoo industry. I am there to make things. The stranger the better. The more there, the better. You will be surprised – people just like it. “I don’t really make generic happy things. They’re very bleak, blunt in your face. You know what it is across the street.”

Gloomy, blunt and in your face are absolutely words that can be used to describe the upcoming new Leeched album, To Dull The Blades Of Your Abuse, next week. The pure ruthlessness of the record will undoubtedly attract new legions of fans for the band, which has already developed support. You wouldn’t be surprised if kids start asking Tom for Leeched tattoos, although they wouldn’t be the first.

“I had one request … and that request was granted,” Tom says laughing. “There was a girl named Claire that I didn’t know existed. Her brother hit me and said: She wants a tattoo, would you like to do it? And he said bluntly: She wants a Leeched tattoo and I answered: why? Turns out she’s a crazy fan – not a crazy fan like she’s crazy, although you should probably enjoy this kind of terrible music – but she wanted a Leeched tattoo and thought it would only be good if I did. I thought one day I was going to do a tattoo, but I thought it would be like a friend or a damn band member, you know? It is done. It’s on your skin forever. “

Curious as to who finds such a connoisseur exciting in his field, we asked Tom to give us a list of his favorite tattoo artists. This is who he gave us …

Lee Morris

“He was the man who taught me everything. I still work in the same studio where I learned – I’m very basic, man, I’ve been in the same store for five years. Started as the student there, and now we split everything 50/50. He is always there for me when I need him. Lee stepped away from traditional undeclared work and focused more on realism, but I am stuck with it. It is sick to work in a studio where, when someone comes in and asks, “Can you do this?”, We can decide who is best for the job. “

Blonde.Bastard

“I don’t even know his real name, and I think that’s pretty cool, because he’s literally exactly that on Instagram. I love people who follow a tag! Blonde. Bastard’s work is about as basic as you are going to get, super -basic, almost cartoon-like. Witchy designs, always black, always daring. Always in the craziest places – he does a lot of throats, many palms. I love his palms, man. They are so solid. “

Myke Chambers

“Myke Chambers is a guest from Philadelphia and goes to international affairs. He does the most colorful shit ever – really solid American traditional. He has been my husband for five years, to whom I have always looked, always referred to. I loved his stuff from the start, and I still do today. “

Then Morris

“He’s just someone I would go to because it’s Dan Morris. If I browse through my feed – I follow a lot of artists – I will pause at one of his artists and I like” That’s sick. ” just right away – there are those who have a style and really have recognizable designs, and I like that. ”

Cheeky Blackwork

“These are a few guys named Valerio and Cammy. Brutal Blackwork is just a lot of blackout limbs – arms, legs, chest. It’s kind of on the pain scale, man – people sit there all day and they have these two guys working on it. It’s tough, it’s damn stingy – it’s pretty dirty to be honest! But the coverage they get one day, the huge amount of black they use … I love it, I love it. “

The new Leeched album, To Dull The Blades Of Your Abuse, will be released on Friday 31 January and can be reserved.

Catch the band live on one of their UK dates later this year:

January 2020

29 The Black Heart, London, UK

30 Alberts, Nottingham, United Kingdom

31 Crofter’s Rights, Bristol, United Kingdom

February 2020

01 Deaf Institute, Manchester, United Kingdom

02 Bannermans, Edinburg, UK

