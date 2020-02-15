Isn’t Presidents’ Day just your favorite holiday? Okay, probably not. But maybe it’s time that we all give it a chance. It has a lot to offer. Just ask Wayfair. The brand offers blowout offers with up to 70% discount to celebrate! Okay, now we’re seriously seeing the potential of Presidents’ Day!

Buy from us: Editor’s tips: 5 fashion essentials that you’ll wear forever – all 50% off or more

Right now, especially when spring is just around the corner, we’re focusing on making our home a little bit new. Even a striking accent piece can transform an entire room, and Wayfair currently offers decorative items at extremely affordable prices for the holiday. These are the types of pieces your home uses to make the rounds on Pinterest. Would you like to see our five favorites? Check them out below!

These double-duty shelves

Wegmesse

Part frames, part shelves, part abstract art – how cool is this overlapping wall decoration? As a work of art, it looks great in and of itself, but we’re obsessed with how it can be used to store and present other things like plants, candles, and books!

Do you see it!

Get the Vernonburg Intersecting Wall Shelf (originally $ 45) for only $ 35 from Wayfair for a limited time!

This romantic sculpture

Wegmesse

Did you forget a Valentine’s Day present this year? Do not worry! Order this cute Pinky Promise statue now and make it your loved one. This vintage-inspired piece is as cute as it is artful and will mean so much to the special person you give it!

Do you see it!

Get the Quigley Polystone Hands on Base Sculpture (originally $ 59) for only $ 38 from Wayfair for a limited time!

This hanging photo album

Wegmesse

Thanks to this modern frame, you can display so many photos at the same time. Just take the little clips and hang everything you want along the cord between the wooden supports. It doesn’t even have to be photos. Try concert tickets, cards or maybe drawings!

Do you see it!

Get the Hangit photo frame (originally $ 25) for only $ 20 from Wayfair for a limited time!

This starlight set

Wegmesse

If you thought burning a candle could create an ambience, just wait until you light this cute little glass ball set. These little lamps shine when you turn them on and create a dreamy, starry effect – but honestly they would look really good in your apartment too!

Do you see it!

Get the 3-piece Ball Light Figure Set (originally $ 80) for only $ 66 from Wayfair for a limited time!

This modern mirror

Wegmesse

The presence of a mirror can really open a room, and this simple and elegant makes working with ease. And do you see this edge that surrounds it? It is actually made of rubber and makes this mirror more durable than most of the others. Result!

Do you see it!

Get the Hub Modern and Contemporary Accent Mirror (originally from $ 100) now for a limited time at Wayfair from just $ 50!

Wants to see more? More decorations can be found here and the rest of the Wayfair Presidents’ Day Blowout Sale here!

Learn more about our offers Here!

This contribution is brought to you by Us Weeklys Shop With Us Team, The Shop With Us team would like to highlight products and services that could be interesting and useful for our readers. However, the selection of products and services is in no way intended to be a confirmation by Us Weekly or a celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team can get products for free from manufacturers for testing. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we are writing about by clicking on a link and then buying the product described in an article. This is not critical to our decision whether to offer or recommend a product or service. Shop With Us works independently of the advertising sales team. We look forward to your feedback at [email protected] Have fun shopping!