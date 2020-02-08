The top-rated legitimate goal of recruiting football players in Texas in 2021, 5-star OT Tommy Brockermeyer, is under consideration nationwide.

Possibly the main goal of football recruitment in Texas in 2021 is a Longhorn legacy, a five-star elite All Saints Episcopal offensive against Tommy Brockermeyer. He is one of two Brockermeyer brothers who Texas hopes they can win for recruitment class 2021.

However, the 247Sports Crystal Ball Predictions no longer prefer Texas Longhorns’ football program as much as it used to. Reigning national champion LSU Tigers and runner-up Clemson Tigers are two other programs that are gradually creeping into the Brockermeyer discussion.

Of the six expert forecasts for Brockermeyer on February 8, four went to the Longhorns and one each to the LSU and Clemson. The Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers are also listed as “warm” in the Brockermeyer race in his recruitment profile for 247Sports.

But Rivals isn’t as high in terms of LSU and Clemson as 247Sports. The rival FutureCast for Brockermeyer still gives him a 100 percent chance of landing with the longhorns. Between 247Sports and rivals, both still focused on the Longhorns, there should be no need to worry about recruiting.

Head coach Tom Herman and offensive coach Herb Hand will have to continue recruiting, perhaps more than anyone else they aspire to for the Longhorns 2021 recruitment class. Brockermeyer is the No. 3 high school prospect for the country in 2021 and the No. 1 offensive test and perspective in the US state of Texas.

Brockermeyer was also on campus with Alabama and Auburn on February 1st and 2nd. On January 24, he was an unofficial visit to Alabama, Auburn, LSU, and Clemson with head coach Dabo Swinney and Clemson for an unofficial visit to campus since the last was on his recruitment period with Texas.

The trend where he plans his visits is important to keep track of Brockemeyer. This could be a key indicator of where he is leaning on his commitment decision.

Here’s what 247Sports has to say about what Brockermeyer could bring to the table for the various programs he entered into the 2021 recruitment cycle.

Large-frame offensive device with an outstanding football pedigree. Has the required size and frame potential for the elite tackle perspective. Plays with active feet and encouraging leg drive. Displays the cushion height and leverage in terms of height and frame length better than expected. Plays with a high engine and shows block finishing ability. Goes well to the second level. Has a very high ceiling as a pass blocker and real left potential. Occasionally plays with too much forward tilt. Can grow beyond his feet. Hand placement consistency could use work. One of the top offensives in class 2021. Has early round NFL design potential.

The 6-foot-6 and 283-pound offensive tackle has offerings from more than 25 different schools. Highlights of his offering include the Baylor Bears, the Florida Gators, the Georgia Bulldogs, the Michigan Wolverines, the Oklahoma Sooners, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Oregon Ducks.

LSU and Clemson could sneak into the contest picture to land Brockermeyer’s promise, but we will most likely still have a long way to go before he announces his decision. Texas has remained at the forefront of recruitment so far, and seems to be doing well in the 2020 off-season.