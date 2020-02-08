With the upcoming Valentine’s Day, many happy couples are looking forward to romantic evenings, while others are happy that the holiday is passing without any major announcement. Valentine’s Day can be difficult for those affected among us. The whole world seems to be in love, while only they grieve for the loss of a relationship that has brought so much joy. If you’re struggling with a broken heart this Valentine’s Day, these saints understand what you’re going through – and would love to pray for you.

Blessed Maria Guggiari Echeverría (1925-1959) was the oldest of seven children in Paraguay. As a teenager, she took a personal vow of chastity. This vow was tested in her 20s when she met a medical student and fell in love with her. Maria thought they could be called to a Josephite marriage, but eventually he realized that he was called to the priesthood. She supported him in his calling, especially by helping him hide it from his Muslim father. Shortly after he went to class, she became a Carmelite nun and died of hepatitis just four years later.

The Blessed Concepción Cabrera de Armida (1862-1937) was a Mexican mystic, a married woman and mother of nine children. Only 39, when her husband died, Conchita (as she was called) was devastated. She wrote: “This sword pierced my soul, without reassurance, without comfort. That night the Lord gave me the cup and let me drink it drop by drop to the bottom. Oh! If I had not been supported by Him, I would have perished because of my great weakness! What an exemplary husband! What an exemplary father! What an upright man! What finesse, what tenderness in his relationships with me, so respectful in all his actions, so Christian in all his thoughts, so honest, so perfect in everything he did! My God! “After her husband’s death, Conchita continued to live the ordinary life of the mother of a large family without him, while experiencing the deep spiritual insights recorded in her numerous spiritual journals.

Bl. Pier Giorgio Frassati (1901-1925) is famous for being an ordinary young man. He climbed mountains and smoked a pipe and played practical jokes – and fell in love. At age 22, Pier Giorgio made friends with a woman a few years older than him, Laura Hidalgo. No one who does half things when he falls in love has a hard time. But Pier Giorgio never told Laura about his feelings. Apparently he felt that his parents would not approve of her. Perhaps more importantly, his parents’ marriage broke up and he didn’t think he could build a healthy marriage in these difficult times. After Pier Giorgio decided to make the sacrifice, he wrote to a friend: “I loved with pure love, and today I wish her happiness by not doing it. I ask you to pray that God gives me the Christian power to endure it calmly. “Pier Giorgio’s broken heart was never healed. He lived only seven months after the above letter was written, and while he rejoiced in his God and life, his heart continued to hurt for the woman he loved and never could have.

Bl. John Joseph Lataste (1832-1869) felt called to priesthood from an early age, but fell into high school with a rather careless attitude and stopped praying or seeking God’s will. For a while he wasn’t even sure if he could remain a Christian, even though he had finally overcome his doubts. Still, the priesthood was no longer on the table, and beautiful Cecile was very much. Lataste fell in love wildly and soon proposed, but his family’s opposition blocked the marriage. Distraught, Lataste asked the Blessed Mother to explain God’s will to him. He waited painfully for two years – until his beloved’s sudden death. This was his answer, if not the gentle direction he was hoping for. Lataste mourned for two years, then entered the Dominicans, where he worked tirelessly in the service of the prisoners and eventually founded an order for ex-fraudsters: the Dominican Sisters of Bethany.

Saint Elizabeth of Hungary (1207-1231) was deeply in love with her husband, an unusual event for every woman of her time, let alone a noblewoman. But her husband (sometimes called Louis the Saint) was one of the few men worthy of such a woman, and the two were very happy until Ludwig’s death turned 26. When Elizabeth (then only 20) found out about it, she exclaimed: The world with all her joys is now dead for me! “Elizabeth was inconsolable for half a year, but ultimately she was able to find healing and resume her charitable work in the few years remaining before her death at the age of 24.