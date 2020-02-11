FOX News Channel

Talk about how to go from the pan to the fire.

We met with FOX News Channel’s Martha MacCallum right after the Iowa Caucuses, the state speech, and President Donald Trump’s acquittal in the Senate.

“It was such an intense news cycle,” says MacCallum. “I don’t think it will end soon. Obviously the impeachment has taken place, but after everything we’ve seen, I would say that this struggle continues.”

Now the fight continues to the New Hampshire area code. Starting at 6:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday on the FOX News Channel, MacCallum meets Bret Baier to host the two-hour Special Democracy 2020: New Hampshire Primary from New Hampshire.

In another fight, MacCallum publishes her first book, Unknown Valor: A story about family, courage, and sacrifice from Pearl Harbor to Iwo Jima.

“The impetus for the story was letters that my mother’s cousin wrote to her as an 18-year-old in World War II. He was killed in Iwo Jima at the age of 18,” says MacCallum. “I found two men from our research, who are still alive – one in Pennsylvania and one in Florida – who were with him on that day, March 13, 1945. “Unknown Valor is expected to be released on February 25th

MacCallum canceled the news cycle to answer our “5 questions”:

1. What was your strangest or most interesting fan encounter?

We have very enthusiastic fans and are grateful to them and I see them all over the country. But this was funny. I remember that one woman looking at me from top to bottom and said, “No! You are small! You’re bigger on TV! ”

2. Can you tell us something about a time when you were hit by the star?

When I was a waitress on the Upper West Side of Manhattan and worked one night at the Pasta And Dreams Restaurant, this very pretty guy ran out of the rain on a rainy night with this other woman who was older than him. I looked up from my waitress and said, “Oh my god! It’s John Kennedy! “He was sitting at the bar drinking a glass of wine. I was so impressed. I thought,” You know, it just makes sense that I’m standing on my apron in my waitress uniform with tomato sauce and suddenly on John F. Kennedy Jr. meet. “… We saved the wine glass he drank, and I think I had it in my apartment for a few years.

3. What is a movie that you can watch over and over again?

Goodfellas. It has so much rich texture. I love Martin Scorsese. He is my favorite director. There are just so many stories. The spectacle is so authentic and real.

4. What is your favorite sports team?

My favorite sports team is a complicated topic. I have roots for the New England Patriots, a team that you don’t like to take root for when you live in New Jersey. But we’re part-time Cape coders. My mother’s family was from Boston and I’ve been a patriot fan for many years. When I was a little kid, I had roots for the New York Jets, and I’m still cheering quietly that one day they’ll work together and make a comeback.

5. What other jobs did you have before the TV journalist?

I worked in a cheese shop where I learned to use a small knife and a wire to cut 200 pound wheels from Jarlsburg and Swiss cheese. If you wedge a corner through the wire, the wire will get underneath, and you’ll need to put your foot against the counter and pull it all the way through, then cut it into smaller pieces. What I think is a good skill. And I have a lot of waitress. I have a waitress on Cape Cod. I worked as a waitress on both the East Side and the West Side of Manhattan. I think waiting at tables is one of the great learning experiences in life. If you can manage five or six tables for an entire night, you can do pretty much anything.