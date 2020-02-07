Advertisement

Indie horror has been a big part of the genre for the past decade (as you may have noticed in our decade list horror games). While AAA developers were often reluctant to fund horror games on a large budget, independent developers have not only adopted the genre but also found ways to develop the genre further. amnesia. To survive, and Layers of fear found success and resonated with the fans, despite their smaller size. Although most of the popular games from the decade were ego games, there was an abundance of 2D horror games that did some amazing things in this genre. We decided to win five of the best examples.

THE LAST DOOR (The Game Kitchen)

Most of the games I’ve selected for this list are side-scrolling puzzle platformer, however The last door deserves a shoutout that creates an adventurous point-and-click adventure in a largely 2D area. Inspired by the works of Edgar Allen Poe and H.P. Lovecraft, The Last Door tells the story of an ancient evil who was called to Victorian England. Episodically spoken over two seasons, the plot revolves around your character being called up by his friend’s last words from childhood, which puts him on a collision course with a mysterious supernatural power.

Advertisement

Instead of directly adapting the Lovecraft mythology as so many games do, The Last Door maintains the subjects Lovecraft explores rather than iconography, replacing monsters with tentacles with creepy bird images. His strong pixel art style does a great job of pointing out things without explicitly showing you the horrors so your mind can fill in the blanks. I’m not always a big fan of point-and-click adventures, but it met all the criteria and is one of the most memorable horror experiences of the decade.

KNOCK-KNOCK (Ice Pick Lodge)

Even though it’s one of my favorite games, sometimes I find it difficult to recommend it knock Knock to people. Similar to the other famous series from Ice-Pick Lodge PathologicThe game defies a simple description with its distinctive and surreal mood. The gameplay is somewhat similar to hiding with surreal monsters in an old, growing house, while trying to find the right ritual actions required to move on to the next night.

Knock-Knock perfectly captures the feeling of waking up in the middle of the night and tries to find out what the hell is going on while it’s still dazed. It creates a strange dream-like sound that embraces repetitions to give the player a feeling of fear and madness. It’s not particularly innovative in terms of gameplay, but it does create a feeling in the player that is second to none.

INSIDE (playdead)

Playdead studios impressed at the beginning of the decade with their excellent 2D puzzle platform limbo, but with their follow-up Within improved everything their debut did and more. Once again, they created the story of a child wandering through increasingly strange and hostile circumstances and gave the player a lot of interesting puzzles that he had to solve later on.

While the game is not black and white like Limbo, it still has a striking art style that uses colors sparingly to highlight certain elements on the screen. Inside continuously adds interesting and surprising mechanics and presents a beautifully surreal story that never fully explains, but doesn’t confuse the player. The end of the game is one of the strangest and most satisfying sequences in a 2D game since the end of weave, You can sit down and play this game in a four-hour session. So you have no excuse not to try.

ONLY SURVIVOR (Jasper Byrne)

Do you miss silent Hill? well then The only survivor may be the next game you have to try. Developer Jasper Byrne did an excellent job Silent Hill 2 called Soundless Mountain IIand it is clear that he has transferred the mood of this project to Lone Survivor. You control an unknown protagonist who believes he is the last survivor of an infection that has made humans terrible mutants. You have to leave your apartment due to lack of resources and explore your complex to escape the madness that surrounds you.

Much of the game focuses on keeping your character healthy and rested while trying to cope with its fragile mental state. It is unclear what is real and what is a hallucination if you are looking for supplies and hiding from the horrors that roam the halls. Similar to The Last Door, Lone Survivor’s pixelated art style looks wonderful when it shows just enough to get your anxiety centers up and running without giving you all the bloody details. The game lasts about five hours, but there’s always a reason to go back because five different ends have to be revealed.

DARKEST DUNGEON (Red Hook Studios)

Another one on this list that is not a puzzle platform, Darkest dungeon offers one of the deepest and most comprehensive turn-based RPG experiences I’ve ever played. The game is known for its brutal difficulties, but this challenge fits the tone and the world perfectly. You choose a group of adventurers from your pool of characters and send them to terrible dungeons to clear your property and the surrounding area from unspeakable evils.

These evils not only physically threaten your characters, but can also threaten their mental state and make them a danger to themselves and their group. Characters lost in battle are permanently lost, so you wonder how far you put each company in the dungeon. Each section of the dungeon is explored in a 2D plane, so you need to pay close attention to traps that you may get into. Combat also uses the 2D environment in an interesting way and attaches great importance to determining who you can hit and which attacks are available to you. Even without the excellent DLC, there is so much to do in Darkest Dungeon that it could really be your everlasting game that always offers another run to challenge yourself.

Advertisement