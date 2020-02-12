Research and development tax credits are eligible for certain costs related to wages, supplies, and contract research. However, taxpayers – and especially the engineers who do the work – are often overlooked by various processes and routine jobs that can be used for additional tax savings.

R&D credits are not just limited to what has never been done before, but also to groundbreaking inventions like the light bulb and the first cell phone. There is no IRS requirement that technology be revolutionary or meet an initial innovation threshold to be eligible for credit, just that products and processes be improved.

However, companies and passages in different industries don’t claim R&D tax credits every year because they don’t know that many everyday activities are eligible for this dollar-for-dollar reduction in income tax liability. Here are some of the most overlooked qualifiers we’ve seen in recent years.