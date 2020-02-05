Who still counts until the “love day”? Love will be in the air in 5 days

The exciting news is that EbonyLife Place covered you with “The Valentine’s LoveFest” packages. This is a unique set of packages for couples who want to celebrate Valentine’s Day (February 14-16) in Lagos in a different way.

Keep the gifts going, but most of all, spend a lot of time with loved ones. These packages have been developed for every taste and budget.

Get ready for Valentine’s LoveFest (February

14th-16th 2020) at EbonyLife Place.

See packages below:

1. The love festival – An all-inclusive package with the best of everything

In this package you have everything – check into the beautiful White Orchid Hotel, enjoy champagne, chocolates and flowers on arrival, followed by a romantic 7-course menu in Popina Fine Dining. Visit our exclusive Love Lounge for a cozy evening full of fun. Sweeten the evening with our chocolate buffet and much more.

Second enjoyment – at the White Orchid Hotel, EbonyLife Place

Revive your passion in seclusion in our beautiful design boutique hotel and let us pamper you. This is your basis for two days of total enjoyment. All Valentine’s LoveFest activities are a short walk away.

Third The Love Lounge – Rediscover your cheeky side

Play on this amusement playground with cozy couple seating, a kiss booth, background music, and a range of activities to keep you entertained.

4th The Cocktail Club – Lubricate your ghosts

Enjoy the most exquisite cocktails courtesy of our famous mixologist. Our list of cocktails includes – Between the Leaves, Marry Me, With Love, Be My Valentine’s Day, and more.

5th Eating fantasies – Experience the food of your dreams

Enjoy a romantic 7-course gourmet dinner with wine recommendation. Our menu reads like a gourmet’s imagination!

6th movie magic – Relive your favorite romantic film moments

Go to the cinema and watch an EbonyLife favorite or choose from the regular film program.

7th The Bollinger Bar – Give your evening some shine

Retreat to one of our intimate VIP lounges for a moment of seclusion with champagne and canapés. This floor is the ideal meeting point for lovers.

8th. Starstruck – A serenade under the stars

Our extended menu is guaranteed to leave your date with an asterisk Túraká, our elegant rooftop restaurant.

You have the option to sing along with our live band or just relax and enjoy the view.

The LoveFest by EbonyLife Valentine promises a wonderful weekend that you will remember for a lifetime.

The number of rooms is limited, so reservations should be made early.

To book, please call Nicole at +234 902 671 7317 to discuss options.

You can also visit the website for more information.

